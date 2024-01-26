Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Update

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,887,200 shares, a growth of 628.2% from the December 31st total of 1,083,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,718.0 days.
Haier Smart Home Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HRSHF remained flat at $2.79 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. Haier Smart Home has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.92.
Haier Smart Home Company Profile
