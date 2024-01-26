Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Update

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,887,200 shares, a growth of 628.2% from the December 31st total of 1,083,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,718.0 days.

Haier Smart Home Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HRSHF remained flat at $2.79 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. Haier Smart Home has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

