Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

HAFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 45,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,863. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,692,000 after buying an additional 155,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,356,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,376,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 450,211 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

