Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.50. The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $17.93. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Hanmi Financial shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 66,935 shares changing hands.

HAFC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hanmi Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth $155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 57,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 60.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $523.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.