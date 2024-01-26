Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $32.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 415.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

