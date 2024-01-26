Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Trading Down 2.8%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.35 and last traded at $35.00. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $569.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.