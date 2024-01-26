Head to Head Analysis: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -26.06% -711.61% -63.52% Curaleaf -35.15% -25.33% -9.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and Curaleaf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million 1.58 -$1.59 million ($0.02) -9.15 Curaleaf $1.34 billion 2.35 -$370.10 million ($0.66) -7.45

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curaleaf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.24, suggesting that its stock price is 324% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curaleaf has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Charlie’s and Curaleaf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 1 1 5 0 2.57

Curaleaf has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 169.58%. Given Curaleaf’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Summary

Curaleaf beats Charlie’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. Further, the company provides hemp-based CBD and cannabigerol products. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

