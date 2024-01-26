Head-To-Head Analysis: Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) & Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF)

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ilika and Enovix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ilika N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enovix $6.20 million 269.51 -$51.62 million ($1.44) -6.92

Ilika has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ilika N/A N/A N/A Enovix -12,188.42% -64.06% -39.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ilika and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

49.7% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Enovix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ilika and Enovix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ilika 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovix 0 1 6 0 2.86

Enovix has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.12%. Given Enovix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Ilika.

Summary

Enovix beats Ilika on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ilika

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances. Ilika plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Romsey, the United Kingdom.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

