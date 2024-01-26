Head to Head Comparison: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) & Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Equinix has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 10.95% 7.34% 2.79% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.49% 2.20% 1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $7.26 billion 10.54 $704.34 million $9.30 87.67 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $575.37 million 7.44 $48.32 million $0.47 76.11

This table compares Equinix and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Equinix and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 7 7 1 2.60 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 1 3 1 0 2.00

Equinix currently has a consensus price target of $839.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.99%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $37.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.56%. Given Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Equinix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $17.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equinix pays out 183.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 248.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Equinix beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of September 30, 2023, PECO managed 295 shopping centers, including 275 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.4 million square feet across 31 states and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

