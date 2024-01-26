Head to Head Comparison: OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) versus Lookers (OTCMKTS:LKKRF)

Lookers (OTCMKTS:LKKRF – Get Free Report) and OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of OPENLANE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of OPENLANE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lookers and OPENLANE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lookers N/A N/A N/A OPENLANE -8.07% 8.97% 2.56%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lookers 0 1 0 0 2.00 OPENLANE 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lookers and OPENLANE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

OPENLANE has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.76%. Given OPENLANE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OPENLANE is more favorable than Lookers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lookers and OPENLANE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lookers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OPENLANE $1.52 billion 1.03 $241.20 million ($1.67) -8.65

OPENLANE has higher revenue and earnings than Lookers.

Summary

OPENLANE beats Lookers on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; and leasing fleet management. It operates various franchised dealerships and online platforms. The company is also involved in the sale of tires, oils, parts, and accessories. In addition, it offers credit broking services; property management services; and insurance products, as well as sale and maintenance of vehicles, and distribution of spare parts. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles. Its digital marketplaces include BacklotCars, a live auction format that allows dealers to sell and source inventory in a bidding environment in the United States; TradeRev, an online automotive remarketing platform in Canada, where dealers can sell and source used vehicle inventory at any time; ADESA U.K., an online wholesale used vehicle remarketing business in the United Kingdom; and ADESA Europe, an online wholesale vehicle marketplace in Continental Europe. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, including inbound and outbound transportation logistics, reconditioning, vehicle inspection and certification, titling, administrative, and collateral recovery services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The Finance segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers. The company serves vehicle manufacturers, vehicle rental companies, financial institutions, commercial fleets and fleet management companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. The company was formerly known as KAR Auction Services, Inc. and changed its name to OPENLANE, Inc. in May 2023. OPENLANE, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

