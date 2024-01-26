Head to Head Comparison: SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) versus Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 45.05% 31.19% 15.40% Pioneer Natural Resources 26.52% 23.48% 14.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SilverBow Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 3 2 0 2.40 Pioneer Natural Resources 2 12 10 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus target price of $47.25, suggesting a potential upside of 70.89%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $254.81, suggesting a potential upside of 11.57%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

87.4% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $753.42 million 0.93 $340.44 million $12.71 2.18 Pioneer Natural Resources $24.29 billion 2.19 $7.85 billion $20.94 10.91

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Pioneer Natural Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

