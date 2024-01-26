Head-To-Head Contrast: Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) & Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation 39.33% 36.83% 17.07%

Volatility and Risk

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.13 $12.23 million N/A N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation $939.58 million 0.76 $204.23 million $11.34 2.12

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Caravelle International Group and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.33%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Caravelle International Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

