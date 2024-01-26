Head-To-Head Contrast: Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) vs. Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Medalist Diversified REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $828.93 million 2.87 $159.06 million $1.29 17.47 Medalist Diversified REIT $10.32 million 1.09 -$4.77 million ($1.83) -2.76

Analyst Recommendations

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Highwoods Properties and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 1 4 1 0 2.00 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.32%. Medalist Diversified REIT has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.02%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Dividends

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Highwoods Properties pays out 155.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 16.54% 5.66% 2.29% Medalist Diversified REIT -49.04% -21.70% -4.19%

Risk and Volatility

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

