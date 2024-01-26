Head-To-Head Contrast: Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Independence Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40 Great Portland Estates 0 3 1 0 2.25

Valuation and Earnings

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.11%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus target price of $520.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,008.86%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $628.53 million 5.43 $117.25 million $0.26 58.46 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 8.67% 1.54% 0.87% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

