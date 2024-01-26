Head to Head Survey: Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) & Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ares Commercial Real Estate $106.85 million 5.23 $29.78 million $0.06 172.20

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 6 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Horizon Group Properties and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus target price of $10.42, suggesting a potential upside of 0.84%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Ares Commercial Real Estate 3.27% 9.55% 2.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Horizon Group Properties on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

