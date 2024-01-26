Head to Head Survey: CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) versus Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CDL Hospitality Trusts and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CDL Hospitality Trusts alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDL Hospitality Trusts 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.06%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

16.5% of CDL Hospitality Trusts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CDL Hospitality Trusts and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A $0.13 6.51 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.24 billion 0.04 -$139.82 million ($6.50) -0.22

CDL Hospitality Trusts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDL Hospitality Trusts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CDL Hospitality Trusts and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust -15.11% N/A -5.41%

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

(Get Free Report)

CDL Hospitality Trusts ("CDLHT") is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.1 billion as at 30 September 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("H-REIT"), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust ("HBT"), a business trust. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006. M&C REIT Management Limited is the manager of H-REIT, the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore, and M&C Business Trust Management Limited is the trustee-manager of HBT.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.