Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Health Catalyst from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Price Performance

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 151,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 165.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 88.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.