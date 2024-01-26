Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.51. 15,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,337. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,300,000 after buying an additional 195,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,277,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,114,000 after buying an additional 32,331 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

