HEICO (NYSE:HEI-A) Shares Up 2.9%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $144.50 and last traded at $144.40. 299,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $140.32.

HEICO Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.82.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.