Helen McCabe Buys 3,942 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe purchased 3,942 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £12,101.94 ($15,377.31).
Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 21st, Helen McCabe purchased 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £4,042 ($5,135.96) per share, for a total transaction of £12,126 ($15,407.88).
Shares of LON:RR traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 306.50 ($3.89). The stock had a trading volume of 7,898,768 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,532.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 287.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.90.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
