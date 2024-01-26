Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

HTBK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.15. 235,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,736. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

