Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Heritage Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Heritage Financial has a payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 82,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 829.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HFWA shares. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

