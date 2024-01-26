Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $20.58 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

