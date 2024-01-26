Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,093.46

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,093.46 and traded as low as $1,989.00. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $2,040.00, with a volume of 115 shares traded.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,092.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,023.53.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.
