Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $17.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 394,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

