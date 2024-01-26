Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 66,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,742. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hexcel by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

