Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.68. The company had a trading volume of 740,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,738,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 272.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 433,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 316,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

