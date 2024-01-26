HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

Several research firms recently commented on DINO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,766,000 after purchasing an additional 869,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,853,000 after buying an additional 357,510 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after purchasing an additional 126,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DINO opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

