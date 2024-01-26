Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Hilltop Stock Down 1.6 %

HTH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. 232,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 197.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 111.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,184,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.