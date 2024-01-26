Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $64,570.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,212.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $64,570.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,212.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,699 shares of company stock worth $1,120,866 over the last 90 days. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after buying an additional 1,904,930 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,409,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 962,971 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 43,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

