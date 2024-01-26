HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Susan Mcgee Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Susan Mcgee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$60,053.00.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Up 5.8 %

CVE HIVE traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.41. 744,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.12. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.05 and a 12-month high of C$8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$387.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

