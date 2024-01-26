Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Short Interest Update

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 6,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSPO. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 124.6% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 759,850 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $4,344,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 114.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,251 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $2,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

