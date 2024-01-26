Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) were up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 3,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 17,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizonte Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.
About Horizonte Minerals
Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.
