Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.23. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,049,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 539,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after acquiring an additional 218,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

