Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $430.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stephens from $550.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.75.

NYSE:HUM traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.75. 2,461,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. Humana has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.25 and a 200 day moving average of $476.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 32,648.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,619,000 after buying an additional 134,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

