Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 29.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HUM traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,557. Humana has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Humana will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $527.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Humana by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

