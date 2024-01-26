i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,396,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 684,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after buying an additional 252,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 189,889 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 202.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 131,940 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $658.06 million, a P/E ratio of -164.33 and a beta of 1.50. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

