IAMGOLD Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.13.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

TSE IMG opened at C$3.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.53.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$301.19 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 14.24%.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.