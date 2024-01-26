IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.73.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDYA

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,097.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,097.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,841 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.82. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.