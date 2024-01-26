IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.73.
IDYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.82. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
