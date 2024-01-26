Ilika (LON:IKA) PT Lowered to GBX 110 at Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Ilika Stock Down 4.2 %
IKA opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.54. Ilika has a twelve month low of GBX 24.99 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 12.45. The firm has a market cap of £54.85 million, a P/E ratio of -690.00 and a beta of 2.19.
About Ilika
