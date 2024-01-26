Illinois Tool Works Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.67 Per Share (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.66. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Illinois Tool Works Price Performance
ITW opened at $262.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.85. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
