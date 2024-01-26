Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. 4,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 6,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Immatics Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTXW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 260,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 53,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Immatics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

