Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

