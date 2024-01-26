Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
Incitec Pivot Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60.
About Incitec Pivot
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Incitec Pivot
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 well-known consumer cyclical stocks offering 5% dividends
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.