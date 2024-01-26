Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.72

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.72 and traded as low as C$7.25. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 8,843 shares trading hands.

Income Financial Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.62.

About Income Financial Trust

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.

