Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Eileen C. Miskell Sells 400 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $24,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,094 shares in the company, valued at $863,962.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.67. 111,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,134. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $83.16.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INDB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

