Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Shares Down 2.7%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 951,885 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 277,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,146,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

