Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 1,937.3% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 637,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Infobird

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFBD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in Infobird by 1,991.3% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 500,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 476,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Infobird in the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IFBD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 5,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,912. Infobird has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

