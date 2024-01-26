Innovative International Acquisition (NASDAQ:IOACU) Shares Down 22.7%

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 22.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.61. 10,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 2,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative International Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

