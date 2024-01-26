Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 79,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,371. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $16.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Innoviva

Innoviva Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.