Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.51 and traded as low as C$1.40. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 98,367 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.4 %
Insider Transactions at Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
In other news, insider Inovalis S.A. bought 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,029.27. In the last quarter, insiders bought 186,300 shares of company stock worth $269,693. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
Read More
