Insider Buying: authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,394 Shares of Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 5,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,546.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,131,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,182,564. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stephen Jeffrey Garchik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 3,311 shares of authID stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,434.79.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 15,500 shares of authID stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $139,655.00.

NASDAQ:AUID opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. authID Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35.

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 779.67% and a negative net margin of 6,685.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUID. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of authID by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of authID during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of authID during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of authID by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of authID by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

